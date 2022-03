Joe Biden State Of Union Address: US lawmakers gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian people.

US lawmakers gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian people Tuesday as President Joe Biden voiced unity with the eastern European country during his State of the Union address.

"Please rise if you are able and show that, Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people," Biden said in the speech to Congress, one week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)