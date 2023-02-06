Joe Biden 'Deeply Saddened' By Turkey, Syria Quake, Promises US Aid

Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened" after a major earthquake hit Turkey. (File)

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened" and promised his country's assistance Monday after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 1,800 people.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," the president tweeted from his official account.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)