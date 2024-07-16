Biden Camp Slams Trump's 'Extremist' Vice President Pick

Donald Trump on Monday picked J.D. Vance as his running mate.

US President Joe Biden's campaign on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's newly-unveiled running mate J.D. Vance as a "far-right MAGA extremist."

"Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access," Biden's team said.

The president said Vance "talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."

