"Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access," Biden's team said.

Biden Camp Slams Trump's 'Extremist' Vice President Pick

Donald Trump on Monday picked J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden's campaign on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's newly-unveiled running mate J.D. Vance as a "far-right MAGA extremist."

The president said Vance "talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."

