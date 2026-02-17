Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson, Aide Of Martin Luther King, Dies At 84

Jesse Jackson dies at the age of 84.
US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, an eloquent Baptist minister raised in the segregated South who became a close associate of Martin Luther King and twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, has died at age 84, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing his family.
