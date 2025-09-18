Commuter Arrested For Violently Pushing Elderly Woman Off Bus In Boston

A commuter violently pushed an elderly woman off a bus, causing her to hit her face on the sidewalk in Massachusetts, US, according to the New York Post. The shocking incident, which happened in Boston on September 8 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street, was captured on video.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | US Man Collapses In Restaurant, Dies After Staff Dump Him Outside Thinking He's Homeless

The elderly passenger reportedly fell face-first and suffered serious injuries. The suspect, reportedly with an infant, was arrested by MBTA Transit Police on September 17. However, her identity and charges haven't been publicly released yet.

The video, shared on Instagram, has sparked outrage as social media users have highlighted concerns about public safety and violence against vulnerable individuals. Some online comments reflect anger and disappointment over the act. A majority of users urged authorities to take strict action. One user wrote, "We clearly see how far her patience is going to take her with that baby when she gets temper tantrums. So sad."

Also Read | US Firm Edges Closer To Bringing Back Extinct Dodo Bird

"That's somebody's mother, grandmother, aunt etc. I hope this elderly lady's family see this, and press heavy charges!! I would sue the the T for not stepping in and helping this elderly woman. Negligence for the elderly," another user wrote.

"I don't care what she said, who she's holding up but you don't put your hands on someone like that. There's other ways to handle this and use resources without doing this. Simply by recording and having proof of what's going on will be enough to show your boss, professor etc of the situation," a third user wrote.