"Intentional" Explosion At Harvard Medical School, 2 Suspects Caught On CCTV

There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)