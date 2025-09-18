US Man Collapses In Restaurant, Dies After Staff Dump Him Outside Thinking He's Homeless

A tragic case was reported in Texas, US, where a 34-year-old died in the parking lot of KFFO Afro Steakhouse in Houston after restaurant staff mistakenly assumed he was homeless and moved him outside instead of seeking medical help, the Houston Chronicle reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man, whose name was Jessie Mobley Jr., allegedly fell asleep after eating a meal at the restaurant on August 7. Instead of calling 911 for assistance, the employees apparently moved him outside, where he was propped up with his belongings.

The police said that the staff didn't call 911 because they thought Mobley was homeless. He was found dead the next morning by a student from a neighbouring beauty school.

Mobley's parents, Renee and Jessie Sr., have lost three children in 13 years. Jessie Sr. has suffered severe health issues due to grief. The man lived with his aunt Charlene Fogg-Drake, who questions why the staff didn't call 911, seeking accountability.

"Why didn't you call 911? I feel like people need to be accountable for it, I really do," Fogg-Drake told the Houston Chronicle.

According to KHOU, the owners of the steakhouse declined to comment on the incident.

"We just think if somebody had gotten him some help instead of putting him on the sidewalk, called 911 if nothing else. If you don't know what's wrong with someone, you shouldn't assume," Mobley's mother told the outlet.

Houston police await autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the family hopes that the incident highlights the importance of treating everyone with dignity and seeking help when needed.