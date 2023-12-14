Japanese Man Blows Up His Apartment Trying To Kill A Cockroach. He Used...

An explosion occurred just about a minute later, blowing out a balcony window.

A Japanese man who was trying to kill a single cockroach inadvertently ended up blowing up his apartment because he used too much insecticide. The incident occurred at around midnight on December 10, according to a report in the Mainichi Shimbun. Notably, a 54-year-old spotted a cockroach inside his apartment in Kumamoto's Chuo Ward. Disgusted by the sight of it, he sprayed a massive amount of insecticide to try and kill it.

An explosion occurred just about a minute later, blowing out a balcony window. According to the police, the resident suffered a minor injury in the blast. The report added that police identified burn marks near the man's kotatsu, a Japanese heating table.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan said it has received multiple reports of explosions that have been linked to insecticide being sprayed near electrical outlets. Spraying pesticides at electrical outlets can damage them and consequently injure people, according to several pest removal companies, Straits Times reported.

Professor of entomology at the University of Florida, Philip Koehler, said ''applying liquid sprays in certain areas may be extremely hazardous.''

''Electrical outlets, motors, or exposed wiring pose a potential threat of electrical shock to persons applying water-based pesticide sprays. Pilot lights and gas flames from heaters and appliances may ignite flammable petroleum-based pesticides," Mr Koehler added.

The news of the unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media websites, sparking hilarity and amusement. ''Did Did the cockroach die though,'' asked one user on an Instagram page while another joked, ''And the cockroach laughed at the attempt while moving into the neighbours suite.''

A third wrote, ''These cockroaches today have become immune to everything!! the only and BEST way to kill it or them is to stomp on it hard!! It a guaranteed to WORK!!''

In a similar incident reported from the US, an Ohio woman ended up burning her entire home after accidentally starting a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol. The bizarre incident happened in 2017 after the unidentified Cincinnati woman was dousing the infestation with the highly flammable liquid near an open flame when she inadvertently sparked the conflagration, officials said.

As per CBS News, three people were injured and 10 people were left homeless as a result.