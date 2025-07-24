Japanese Vlogger Interacts With Indian Tourists In Fluent Hindi, Video Wins Internet

A heartwarming video of a Japanese vlogger speaking fluent Hindi while interacting with Indian tourists in Tokyo is winning hearts online. Content creator Namaste Kohei (@namaste_kohei) shared the clip on Instagram, capturing a wholesome exchange with a group of Indian tourists visiting from Delhi. In the video, Kohei approaches one of the men and politely asks, "Excuse me, Sir. Where are you from?" When the man replies "India", Kohei lights up with excitement and says, "Aapka hardik swagat hai Japan mein" (You are warmly welcome in Japan), leaving the tourists pleasantly surprised.

The vlogger continues to speak in Hindi, asking the Indian tourist, "Aap Bharat mein kaha se hain, Sir? (Which part of India are you from?)" The man replies, "Delhi", before asking his family to join. The creator then says, "Mein inko thodi si Hindi bolke ascharyachakit kar raha tha (I was trying to surprise him with my Hindi)."

The Japanese content creator continues to communicate in Hindi, telling the group that he is trying to learn the language. He reveals that he learnt Hindi from books and even lived in India for some time. He also praises India, saying, "Bharat itna vishal desh hai aur uss desh ki itni lambi itihaas hai or bohot gehri sanskreeti hai. Toh unn sabko samajne ke liye mein apki bhasha sikna chahta hu (India is a vast country and it has a very long history and deep culture, and to understand them, I wished to learn your language)."

During his interaction, he further asks the Indian group if they like Japan. "Are you here for sightseeing?" he asks, to which the Indian tourists reply that they are here to understand Japan's culture. They also say that they love how polite people are in Japan.

Also Read | Zoho Founder Reveals Skills Children Should Learn To Excel In Life

The group mention that they are struggling a little to find vegetarian food, but they add that it is manageable. The Indian tourists also compare the crowd of Tokyo with Delhi and advise that people in Delhi should learn how to relax.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on the internet. Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions.

"Wow! You speak such fluent Hindi," one user wrote. "Loved the interaction," expressed another. "He speaks Hindi better than me," wrote a third user.