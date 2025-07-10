Video: Japanese Man Shares Flat-Hunting Struggles In Gurugram, Internet Offers Help

A Japanese man searching for a rental home in Gurugram has gone viral after sharing a relatable video about his flat-hunting struggles. Taking to Instagram, the foreigner who goes by the username 'Random Japanese in India', gave a glimpse into his search for a new home. "Hey guys, day in my life. Random Japanese living in India. I am going to look for an apartment today. I am staying at a hotel at the moment, but hotel isn't like home. I need a home," he says at the beginning of the video.

As the video progresses, he shows some semi-furnished and fully furnished flats in residential societies. But midway through the search, indecision takes over. His solution? A lunch break. "Okay, I can't decide one flat. In that case, all I need to do is go for lunch. Guess what will I eat today, yes, it's a dosa. I love dosa," he says. He adds a sweet finish as well with a glass of lassi. "Of course, I didn't forget dessert. I had a glass of lassi. The lassi was really good," he shares.

After lunch, he resumes his search and tours another apartment, but clarity remains elusive. He concludes the video saying, "In the end, I couldn't decide. I want to cry!"

The Japanese man's video resonated with many. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Hey, pick a place close to your office. Gurgaon traffic is a nightmare! I have my own apartment in Gurgaon too, but since it's far from my office, I end up spending most of my time just commuting. If you need any help or suggestions, ask the folks at your office or just DM me. Cheers!"

"Go with one which has independence, fewer society people, closer to the office and civilisation for easy grocery, public transportation, and food," wrote another.

"pick the one which is closest to your work space. Daily commute is a nightmare in Delhi," suggested a third user.

"On Golf Course Road is the best, there are supermarkets, Thai, Japanese and Korean restaurants, so convenient and popular among foreigners," one user commented.

"I like the 1st one very cozy but select the one which is nearby or you can find some native Japanese gurgaon and noida has so many Japanese people there," said another.