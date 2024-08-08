6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan. Tsunami Alert Issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories.

Tsunami advisories have been issued in Kyushu and Shikoku, says NHK. (Representational)

Tokyo:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit southwestern Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories, public broadcaster NHK reported, but there were no immediate signs of major damage.

NHK earlier reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9.

Authorities issued advisories for a one-metre high tsunami for the Pacific coast of the western islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, NHK said.

In Miyazaki prefecture on Kyushu, 20-centimetre high waves had already been observed, NHK said.
 

