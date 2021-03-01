Saudi Prince 'Should Be Punished Without Delay': Jamal Khashoggi Fiancee

Turkish citizen Hatice Cengiz claimed personal injury and financial losses over Khashoggi's death

The Turkish fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Monday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman should be "punished without delay" over his murder.

"It is essential that the Crown Prince, who ordered the brutal murder of a blameless and innocent person, should be punished without delay," Hatice Cengiz said in a statement posted on her official Twitter account.



