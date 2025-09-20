Jaish 'Memorial' For Masood Azhar's Brother Killed In Op Sindoor: Sources

Banned terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning a memorial service on Thursday, September 25, for Yusuf Azhar, the brother of founder Masood Azhar, sources told NDTV.

Sources said the service will be held in Peshawar's Marakaz Shaheed Maksudabad and be attended by senior Jaish commanders and members. The event is also expected to double as a recruitment drive, sources said. The terror group will use a pseudonym - Al-Murabitun - to avoid drawing attention; the name, translated from Arabic, means 'defenders of the land of Islam'.

Yusuf was among 10 members of Masood Azhar's family who died in Indian military strikes on the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah - the terror group's HQ - in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, India's armed response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The deaths were confirmed in a statement attributed to Masood Azhar.

Azhar - who planned the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks that killed 59 soldiers, and was also involved in the attacks on Parliament and the deadly 26/11 Mumbai strikes - was designated a 'global terrorist' by the United Nations in 2019.

Officially he is 'untraceable', but in November last year he gave a public speech at a seminary in Pak's Punjab province and vowed more terror attacks on India. The Pak government, however, insists his whereabouts are 'unknown.

In that statement Azhar said those killed included his older sister and her husband, as well as a nephew and his wife, a niece, and five children from the extended family.

"Ten members of my family were blessed with happiness tonight... five are innocent children, my older sister and her honorable husband. My nephew Fazil and his wife, and my beloved niece Fazilah. Also my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions."

Their deaths were also confirmed by a Jaish commander in a video that surfaced this month and which adds to strong indications that Pakistan is supporting terrorists and terrorist attacks on India.

India has expressed regret for civilian casualties during Operation Sindoor, but has also stressed that efforts were made to keep them to a minimum. Sources told NDTV selected targets - nine terror camps in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir - had direct links to terrorist activity.

Meanwhile, intel sources also told NDTV the Jaish and other terrorist groups targeted by India during Op Sindoor, such as the Hizbul Mujahideen, are re-locating and establishing new bases.

These are being built deep inside Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

