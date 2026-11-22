Russian President Vladimir Putin has, from time to time, expressed his fascination with the cultural diversity of India. Recently, the leader recounted one of his conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised India's linguistic diversity, noting how more than half of the people of the country speak their own languages.

"Take, for example, Indian civilisation - the oldest one. It is very interesting. The more I learn about it, the more fascinated I become," Putin said in an interview, according to Sputnik.

He said that during a recent conversation with PM Modi, he asked how many people speak India's official language.

"I spoke with PM Modi not long ago and asked, 'How many of the country's citizens speak the official language?' He said, 'About 600 million''. 'And what's the total population of the country ?' (PM Modi replied) 'One and a half billion'.

Putin, fascinated, said, "Only one-third (of the population) speaks the language of the titular nation."

He then asked PM Modi about the other two-thirds of the population, to which he replied, "The other two-thirds speak their own languages," according to Putin.

The Russian President continued his praise and said in the interview, "Isn't that amazing? It's stunning!"

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India has two official languages - Hindi and English - although there is no national language. The Constituion of India also recognises 22 scheduled languages in its Eighth Schedule, including - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu among others.

Putin's video of the interview is now circulating widely on social media.

Last month, speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin had described India as "unique, diverse, and united".

"India cannot help but amaze everyone by their scale and diversity," the Russian President had said in the remarks circulated by the country's state media. At the time, he had also referred to India's linguistic diversity.

Putin's recent remarks came months after his meeting with PM Modi on September 11 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders have met twice this year, the first one being in Bishkek in August.