Israel Strikes Hezbollah Bunker Containing "Millions" In Cash, Gold

"The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of precise strikes on these Hezbollah financial strongholds," said military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Israel air force's main target was underground vaults with cash and gold. (Representational)
Jerusalem:

The Israeli army on Monday said it hit a Hezbollah bunker holding tens of millions of dollars worth of cash and gold during strikes aimed at the group's financial network.

"The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of precise strikes on these Hezbollah financial strongholds," said military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. "One of our main targets last night was an underground vault with millions of dollars in cash and gold. The money was being used to finance Hezbollah's attacks on Israel."

