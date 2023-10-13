Israel Shells Lebanese Army Post After Border Fence Blast: Report

Israel later ruled out that any incursion had occurred and residents of a village near the border, who had been instructed to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, were told they could again go outdoors.

Israel Shells Lebanese Army Post After Border Fence Blast: Report

Israeli shelling struck a Lebanese army observation post at the border on Friday.

Jerusalem:

Israeli shelling struck a Lebanese army observation post at the border on Friday, three sources in Lebanon told Reuters, after the Israeli military warned of a suspected armed infiltration that it said it was responding to with artillery fire.

Israel later ruled out that any incursion had occurred and residents of a village near the border, who had been instructed to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, were told they could again go outdoors.

A well-placed Lebanese security source said Palestinian groups had tried an armed infiltration that included an attempt to breach the border fence near the Lebanese town of Alma Al-Shaab.

The alert was issued in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite Aalma El-Chaeb.

The military statement said there had been an explosion at the adjacent border fence, which was lightly damaged.

Lebanese state media reported that shells struck near Alma Al-Shaab and Dhayra, the sites of repeated clashes in the past week, the deadliest at the border since Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war in 2006.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.