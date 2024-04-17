Israel Says 3 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In Airstrike In Lebanon

Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of its three fighters in Israeli airstrike.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that three Hezbollah fighters, including two commanders, were killed in its airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, CNN reported.

According to the statement released by IDF, the "Commander of the Rockets and Missiles Unit of Radwan Forces' Western Region," Muhammad Hussein Shahouri, was killed in an airstrike in Kfar Dounine in south Lebanon."

The IDF statement reads, "As part of his role, Muhammad planned and promoted rocket and missile launches toward Israeli territory from the areas of Lebanon's central and western regions."

According to the IDF, Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah, "an operative of Hezbollah's Rockets and Missiles Unit," was also killed in the same airstrike.

Earlier, the IDF, in a separate statement, announced that Ismail Youssef Bazz, "the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector, in the area of Ain Ebel in Lebanon," was killed in its airstrike in southern Lebanon, CNN reported.

Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of its three fighters. However, it did not mention details regarding their ranks or the circumstances of their deaths.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Israeli war cabinet officials over their response to Iran's retaliatory strikes has ended, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official. The source did not mention further details regarding talks.

The discussion, which started at 12:30 pm (local time) was the fifth set of talks held by the war cabinet since the weekend after Iran launched a missiles in retaliation to an alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria's capital, Damascus. Israel's allies and regional leaders have called for restraint as Tel Aviv plans its response to Tehran.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences.

"This is a very significant strategic achievement," he said in a morning press statement. "The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats," Hagari said.

In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel. "As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim," he said, showing live footage from the airbase.

"Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing," he added.

On Sunday, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is "not over yet." His remarks came after Iran launched an attack on Israel the previous night, CNN reported.

Gallant said that Israel was attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) thwarted the attack. He urged Israelis to remain "alert and attentive" to the instructions issued by the IDF and Homefront Command, according to CNN report.

He said, "The State of Israel was attacked with hundreds of missiles and [unmanned aerial vehicles], and the [Israel Defense Forces] thwarted this attack in an impressive manner." He emphasised that Israel "must be prepared for every scenario."

Gallant said, "Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel." He added, "Very little damage was caused - this is the result of the IDF's impressive operations."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)