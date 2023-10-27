Israel Posts Explainer Video Of Gaza Hospital, Alleges It's Hamas HQ

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza for military purposes

Israel has alleged Hamas has been using Gaza Strip's biggest hospital as its headquarters to ensure Israeli strikes harm civilians, who are allegedly being used as human shield.

The Israeli army also accused Hamas of abusing hospitals in Gaza for military purposes, as war rages in and around the Palestinian territory.

The allegation was swiftly denied by Hamas, and the main UN agency working in Gaza said earlier it had mechanisms in place to prevent aid being diverted.

"Hamas-ISIS is sick. They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror. We just released intelligence proving it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hamas-ISIS is sick.



They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.



We just released intelligence proving it.



Here it is: pic.twitter.com/F82OxaIPN6 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 27, 2023

"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding that Hamas was also using fuel stored in hospitals to help carry out its operations.

Mr Hagari specifically identified Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, as one from which Hamas men were operating.

"Terrorists move freely" in Shifa and other hospitals, he said.

His allegations came as Israel pressed a withering air campaign against Hamas, now nearing the end of its third week, in response to the gruesome attacks by the group on southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,400 people.

Mr Hagari said Hamas had relied on hospitals to maintain its war effort, charging that the group had used hospitals "as command and control centres and hideouts".

The spokesman said some entrances to the sprawling network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza could also be found inside hospitals, calling it a "cynical" use of medical facilities to shield their operations.

"There is fuel in hospitals and Hamas is using it for its terror infrastructure," he added.

A senior member of the Hamas political bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, swiftly fired back at the allegations from the Israeli army, calling them unfounded. "There's no basis in truth in what the spokesman of the enemy army stated," Rishq said, accusing Israel of making up the allegations to "pave the way for a new massacre to be committed against our people".

Earlier, the commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, denied that any aid was being diverted. "We have solid monitoring mechanisms... UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands," Lazzarini said.

During the October 7 attack on Israel, Hamas gunmen also kidnapped 229 people, according to Israeli officials.

With inputs from AFP