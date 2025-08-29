Gaza's Nasser Hospital Struck 4 Times During Deadly Israeli Attack: Report

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza was struck at least four times during Israel's deadly attack on Monday, killing 22 people, according to a report by the BBC.

The initial reports suggested the hospital was struck twice, nine minutes apart, with the second strike hitting journalists and first responders who arrived at the location.

Among the 22 people killed in the attack were three hospital staff, five journalists, a rescue worker, and a doctor.

The first wave of airstrikes hit two different blocks of stairs nearly at the same time, according to the new research. What appeared to be a single explosion turned out to be two blasts at the same location in a split second.

"The second strike on Nasser hospital was a premeditated strike on medics and journalists who arrived at the scene after the first strike," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said during a speech to the UN Security Council on August 27, according to Sky News.

The first strike took place at 10:08 am, hitting the eastern staircase of the hospital, killing Reuters journalist Hussam Al-Masri and another on the northern staircase.

Visuals from the site showed smoke rising from the building, and both staircases of the hospital were damaged. A new analysis confirmed that multiple parts of the hospital, including the staircases and the surgery area, were hit.

Experts aren't certain about the weapons that damaged the parts of the hospital, but some say they were Lahat missiles, possibly fired from Israeli tanks, drones, or helicopters.

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that their initial investigation found a camera placed by Hamas near the hospital. According to the IDF, the camera was used to observe the activity of IDF troops.

In the hours after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was responsible for what happened, adding that he deeply regretted the tragic mishap.

Over the last 22 months after the October 23 attacks carried out by Hamas, Israel has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 63,000 Palestinians - a vast majority of them children and women. The airstrikes have flattened the already blockaded narrow strip of land, forcing the displacement of the entire population.

Israel has also barred international aid and medical bodies from providing any help to the Palestinians. The land blockade has ensured nearly no food in the war-ravaged territory for months, leading to a "man-made famine", according to independent international monitors.

Over 300 Palestinians have died from starvation and malnutrition in recent months, according to reports.