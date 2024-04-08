Israel PM Netanyahu Says 'There Is A Date' For Rafah Invasion

It will happen -- there is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a date has been set for an offensive in the city of Rafah, which Israel says is one of the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

He did not say when the invasion would occur but reiterated that victory over Hamas "requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen -- there is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

