"Rewarding Terror With Enormous Prize": Netanyahu To UK, Canada On Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a warning to Britain, Canada, and Australia after the three countries recognised a Palestinian state and accused them of "rewarding terror" in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack.

He also said that there would be no Palestinian state "to the west of the Jordan River."

In a statement, PM Netanyahu said, "There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States"

"I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River," he added.

Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Palestinian statehood, the Israeli Prime Minister vowed to continue expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"For years, I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path," Netanyahu said.

Notably, Britain, Canada and Australia formally recognised a Palestinian state today, joining other nations in a move aimed at reviving momentum for a two-state solution but which has been criticised by Israel and the United States.

In a post on X, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote, "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine."

Prime Minister Mark Carney in a statement said, "Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solute, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people."

He also said that Australia will continue to work with its international partners to build on today's act of recognition and to bring the Middle East closer to lasting peace and security.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said that countries recognising a Palestinian state this week were taking an irreversible step that preserved the two-state solution and brought Palestinian independence and sovereignty closer.



