"Nothing Justifies War In Gaza": France Recognises Palestine At UN Event

France recognised Palestine as an independent state and, along with Saudi Arabia at a United Nations conference led by the two countries, called on Israel to end the war in Gaza immediately.

"One solution exists to break the cycle of war and destruction: acknowledging each other," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. "We must recognise that Palestinians and Israelis are living in twin solitude," he said, adding that "nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza."

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, reading out a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wasn't in New York, echoed those comments. The kingdom recognized Palestine decades ago, along with many other Arab and Muslim-majority nations.

The push by France and Saudi Arabia for more countries to recognise Palestinian statehood highlights the increasing concern among world powers about the devastation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the war between Israel and Hamas has raged for almost two years. There's little sign it will end soon, with Israel signaling a new ground offensive on Gaza City could last several months and Hamas unwilling to surrender.

The diplomatic initiative also underscores Israel's deepening isolation. Beyond the US, its main ally, it has few countries supporting its continuation of the war. The European Union, Israel's biggest trading partner, is discussing suspending Israel's preferential commerce benefits, although some key German politicians have expressed their disapproval.

Israeli stocks are the world's worst performers in dollar terms over the past two weeks as investors factor in an even longer and more expensive conflict.

The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized Palestine on Sunday as part of the French-Saudi event. Monaco, Luxembourg and Malta followed on Monday.

They joined almost 150 nations that had already made the move. Among those that still don't view Palestine as a state are the US, Germany and Japan.

Macron, in his UN speech, said Paris could open a Palestinian embassy once hostages held by Hamas have been released and the war is over. It is also time for countries around the world to stop questioning the existence of the Israeli state, the French leader said.

Israeli Criticism

The drive for the recognition of Palestine has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump and from Israel, which says it amounts to a reward for Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the US, UK, EU and others. US and Israeli delegates did not attend the conference.

Macron countered that recognition is a "defeat for Hamas," arguing that the group - which seeks Israel's destruction - isn't in favor of a two-state solution.

Palestinian officials have said the UN event is a symbolic boost to their quest to form a state in the West Bank and Gaza, which together hold over 5 million people.

Still, the conflict in Gaza and the increase in the number of Jewish settlements in the West Bank have undermined the prospect of a state being established in the foreseeable future.

"In the short term, the practical impact of the recognitions is likely to be limited," said Dina Esfandiary, head of Middle East geoeconomics for Bloomberg Economics. "But it could pave the way for more consequential pressure on Israel over the war in Gaza."

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, which has limited power in the West Bank, spoke by video to the UN, thanking the participants. He and other Palestinian officials were refused visas by the US government.

Abbas said Hamas should have no role in the future governance of the Palestinian territories and reiterated his condemnation of the group's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza.

"What we want is one unified state without weapons," Abbas said.

Israel is firmly against a Palestinian state, saying it will undermine the Jewish state's security. The Israeli government, and most citizens, have hardened their stance against a two-state solution since Hamas's assault.

"There will be no Palestinian state," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. He called recognition an "attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land."

Netanyahu will speak at the UN General Assembly on Friday and will meet Trump at the White House the following Monday. He said he will announce a response to countries that have recognized Palestine after that.

Much of the world has condemned Israel's latest military moves in Gaza City, saying they will lead to more suffering for Palestinian civilians. Netanyahu says the operation is necessary to forces Hamas's surrender and get it to release all hostages.

Hamas killed 1,200 people with its 2023 attack and took another 250 hostage. Of those, 48 are still in captivity, with 20 thought by Israel to be alive.

Around 65,000 people have been killed by the conflict in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there. Last month, a UN-backed monitor declared a famine in parts of the territory, following a months-long Israeli blockade of aid and food.

