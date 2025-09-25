Advertisement

Israeli PM Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognitions Of Palestinian State

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israeli PM Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognitions Of Palestinian State
Jerusalem:

The recent recognitions by some Western nations of a Palestinian state will not "bind Israel in any way," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"A Palestinian state will not arise," the prime minister's office posted on X.

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian State Recognition, Israel Hamas War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com