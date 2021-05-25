Israel PM's Warning On 'Very Powerful' Response 'If Hamas Breaks Calm'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a fresh warning to Hamas. (File photo)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Israel's response would be "very powerful" if Hamas violated the truce that ended 11 days of conflict with the Gaza militants.

"If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful," the Israeli premier said, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was in Jerusalem as part of US efforts to consolidate the ceasefire.

