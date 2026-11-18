Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday elected a parliament speaker from the camp opposed to caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a first step towards rolling back the legacy of the country's divisive veteran leader.

Sixty six lawmakers out of 120 voted in favour of Matan Kahana, an ally of former military chief Gadi Eisenkot who has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's Likud party had put forward Ofir Katz as its own candidate, who received 52 votes.

The parliament speaker is an important office given that it sets the timetable for parliamentary business and can therefore speed up or delay debates or votes on proposed legislation.

Kahana, a 54-year-old former special forces soldier, is expected as soon as Wednesday to start the process of undoing much of the agenda of Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister who has been in and out of office for three decades.

Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu won a majority in the 120-member Knesset in October 27 elections, with the two blocs trading barbs since then.

The vote for parliament speaker crystallised their standoff, with a heated debate before the vote.

In October, Eisenkot's wide-ranging bloc secured 48 seats, while Netanyahu's finished with 53. Two Arab-majority slates won an unprecedented 19 seats on the back of anger over Netanyahu's hard-right government.

On Tuesday, the two lists voted for Eisenkot's candidate Kahana as parliament speaker, with one Arab Knesset member absent.

"I will be a Knesset speaker for everyone, irrespective of race, religion or gender," said Kahana during his inauguration speech immediately after the vote.

Netanyahu's and Eisenkot's parties met Sunday on the possibility of joining a unity government but the meeting appeared to be largely a formality, with both men saying they should be prime minister.

Netanyahu, who has reportedly been urging US President Donald Trump to resume war on Iran, has talked up the threat from Tehran as he insists on the need for a unity government.

Eisenkot said afterwards that Netanyahu was unfit to "remain at the helm of government for even one more minute" after an explosive media report that his allies tried to make up allegations of fraud to frame lawmakers from the Arab minority.

On Tuesday, Israel's central elections committee released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the fraud accusations led by the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

"At this stage, there is no evidence that bribes were paid to voters on a scale that could have affected the election results," it said.

Targeting Netanyahu era

With Kahana at the helm and if Eisenkot retains the backing of the Arab-Israeli parties, he has an opportunity to deal serious blows to Netanyahu's legislative agenda even before a possible government is formed.

Eisenkot has said he wants to rescind sweeping reforms to reduce the independence of the judiciary that were advanced by Netanyahu, who has been enraged over corruption charges against him that could land him in prison if he loses power.

The judicial reforms initiated shortly after Netanyahu began his latest term in December 2022 triggered some of Israel's largest ever protests, bringing tens of thousands to the streets, with liberals fearing an erosion of the country's democracy.

Eisenkot has also vowed to quickly set up a state commission of inquiry to investigate security failures that led to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel's security, has refused an independent probe, instead proposing one whose members would be chosen by politicians.

Kahana, who is now a member of Eisenkot's Yashar party, served in a short-lived non-Netanyahu government in 2021 and 2022 as minister for religious services in which he clashed with ultra-Orthodox Jews by seeking to reduce the power of the Chief Rabbinate.

Kahana himself is an observant Jew, part of Eisenkot's efforts to form a broad coalition that ranges from secular liberals to religious conservatives.

As parliament speaker, Kahana succeeds Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally who has held the position since 2022.

The parliament speaker serves as acting head of state when the president is unable to perform his duties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)