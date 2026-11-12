Israel's Eisenkot Urges Netanyahu To Exercise "Prudence" On Security Issues

Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot called on Wednesday for caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu to "show restraint and prudence" regarding security decisions, in an apparent reference to potential renewed attacks on Iran.

On the campaign trail during the country's recent elections, Netanyahu had stoked fears of a nuclear-armed Iran and called for toppling its government, with Eisenkot warning his rival against using military action as a means to ensure his political survival.

Without mentioning Iran by name, Eisenkot said in a letter to Netanyahu, which he shared on X, that "the use of security forces in the absence of a direct and immediate threat... could have disastrous consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust".

He called on the premier to "show restraint and prudence in the face of dangerous initiatives that can wait until the swearing-in of a new government".

At the inauguration of Israel's new parliament on Tuesday, Netanyahu had referred in a speech to the "existential threat" posed by Tehran, which he said was seeking to reconstitute its nuclear programme.

Netanyahu's office rejected Eisenkot's warning on Wednesday, accusing him of "politicising Israel's national security".

"All the decisions taken by the government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu were made solely for security reasons and in full coordination with the security services," it said.

Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu's blocs secured a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month's election, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government.

He could attempt to form a minority government, with support from other anti-Netanyahu parties from outside his coalition.

Eisenkot has vowed "to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible".

Netanyahu, meanwhile, called again on Wednesday for the formation of a broad coalition that includes his party.

The day before, he had urged lawmakers to "set aside every other consideration and form a national unity government" in the face of "Iranian threats".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)