After Netanyahu's "Unity" Call, Eisenkot's "Delusional, Outgoing PM" Jab

Israel's political tensions grew on Tuesday after former army chief Gadi Eisenkot hit out at caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling his remarks “shameful”.

"I sat and listened to the outgoing prime minister's delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful speech, exploiting a state occasion," Eisenkot said.

The attack came shortly after Netanyahu called for a national unity government, saying Israel needed to stand together against the growing threat from Iran.

Speaking after the first session of Israel's newly elected parliament, Netanyahu warned that the country could soon face international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran.

“In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us,” Netanyahu said.

Eisenkot was quick to respond, accusing Netanyahu of using the occasion for political gains. He said the caretaker prime minister was “unfit to remain in office for even one more minute”.

The two leaders are now at the centre of a political fight, with neither having the 61 seats needed to form the next government.

Netanyahu's Iran Warning

Netanyahu renewed his call for a unity government as he spoke about the threat from Iran's clerical leadership.

Israel has carried out two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year, with support from US President Donald Trump. Both Netanyahu and Trump have claimed that the strikes badly damaged Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran, however, has denied that it is trying to build nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu's warning also comes at a time when the political mood in the United States is changing. Democrats defeated Trump's Republicans in last week's midterm elections, with anger over the war emerging as one of the major issues.

Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister for nearly two decades, is also fighting for his political future. He faces corruption charges and could face jail time if convicted.

Eisenkot Moves Against Netanyahu's Policies

Even as the question of who will form the next government remains unanswered, Eisenkot's bloc has already started pushing for changes in parliament.

His Yashar party has submitted several proposals, including a demand for an independent commission to investigate the security failures that led to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Netanyahu has refused to support an independent inquiry. He has denied any wrongdoing and instead wants a commission whose members would be chosen through political channels.

READ | Gadi Eisenkot Wants To Probe Failures That Allowed October 7 Hamas Attack

Eisenkot's party has also called for Netanyahu's judicial overhaul to be scrapped. The proposed changes had triggered some of Israel's biggest protests before the war pushed the issue into the background.

His bloc has also announced that it has enough support to elect Matan Kahana, a former senior military officer, as the new speaker of the Knesset.

Neither Leader Has The Numbers

Despite the early moves in parliament, neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot has the 61 votes needed to form a government.

Eisenkot, 66, entered politics relatively recently after serving as Israel's military chief. He has brought together a group of lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

READ | Amid Israel Deadlock, Netanyahu Opponents Agree On Key Parliament Posts

Before taking his oath in parliament, he said he wanted to form a national emergency government as soon as possible.

“I am committed in this complex situation to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible,” he said.