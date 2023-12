Mohammad Shtayyeh was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar. (File)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday the United States should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.

Shtayyeh was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)