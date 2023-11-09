Israeli Military Official Says There Is 'No Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza'

Israeli military official denied there is a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. (File)

An Israeli military official on Thursday denied there is a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, even as he acknowledged the Palestinian territory faces several challenges amid the ongoing war.

"We know the civil situation in the Gaza Strip is not an easy one," said Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of coordination and liason at COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body handling civil affairs in Gaza.

"But I can say that there is no humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," he told reporters.

Tetro said the Israeli military was facilitating aid transfer to Gaza in sectors such as "water, food, medical supplies and humanitarian aid for shelters".

Tetro's remarks came as French President Emmanuel Macron opened a conference on aid to Gaza in Paris on Thursday.

Macron called for a swift "humanitarian pause" in the Palestinian territory and urged the international community to work "towards a ceasefire".

