Tomahawks, Bunker-Busters, Ballistic Missiles: Weapons Driving Israel-Iran War

Israel and the United States launched a joint preemptive military operation against Iran, deploying a vast array of advanced air, naval and missile systems. Israel's Operation Roaring Lion and the US-led Operation Epic Fury struck Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, triggering a sweeping Iranian retaliation across the region.

US and Israeli forces used long-range cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, precision-guided munitions and armed drones to hit targets across Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz.

The operation marked a major escalation in US military involvement in Iran and came amid mounting tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme and internal unrest.

Read | How World Reacted To US, Israel Attack On Iran

Iran responded with missile and drone barrages toward Israel, followed by attacks on US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, signalling a conflict no longer confined to two countries.

Weapons Used by Israel and the United States

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

The Tomahawk is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile used primarily by the US Navy. Launched from warships and submarines, it flies at extremely low altitudes, as low as 30-50 metres, to evade radar and air defences.

Roughly 5.6 metres long, weighing up to 1,600 kg, and cruising at about 880 kmph, the missile can strike targets more than 1,600 km away, depending on the variant. Its precision guidance allows it to hit heavily defended or high-value targets with remarkable accuracy.

Tomahawk cruise missile

Photo Credit: AFP

F-35I "Adir" Stealth Fighters

The F-35I Adir is Israel's customised version of the F-35A Lightning II and the only F-35 variant in the world permitted to integrate indigenous software and hardware.

Its stealth design, sensor fusion and electronic warfare capabilities allow Israeli pilots to penetrate heavily defended Iranian airspace, gather intelligence and deliver precision strikes while remaining difficult to detect.

F-15I Ra'am Strike Fighters

The F-15I Ra'am is a long-range strike variant of the F-15E Strike Eagle, developed to give Israel deep-strike capability after Iraqi Scud missile attacks during the 1991 Gulf War.

Introduced in 1998, it can carry heavy payloads of bombs and missiles over vast distances, making it ideal for attacking fortified targets far beyond Israel's borders.

Stand-Off Cruise Missiles: Delilah and Rampage

Delilah and Rampage are Israeli-made stand-off cruise missiles designed to strike targets from outside enemy air-defence range.

Read | 24 Girl Students Killed At A School In Southern Iran In Israel-US Strikes

Delilah is known for its loitering capability, allowing it to search for and confirm targets before striking, while Rampage is a high-speed, long-range missile optimised for hardened and time-sensitive targets.

SPICE Precision-Guided Bombs

SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) kits, developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, convert unguided bombs into autonomous, precision-guided weapons.

Crucially, SPICE bombs can operate in GPS-denied or jammed environments, using electro-optical guidance and stored target imagery to strike with high accuracy.

Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)

JDAM kits transform conventional "dumb" bombs into all-weather smart munitions by adding GPS and inertial navigation guidance.

They allow air forces to deliver precision strikes at relatively low cost and in poor weather or low-visibility conditions.

GBU-28 Bunker-Buster Bombs

The GBU-28 is a 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) laser-guided penetrator bomb designed to destroy deeply buried command centres, bunkers and hardened nuclear facilities.

Its sheer weight and hardened casing allow it to punch through reinforced concrete and earth before detonating.

Armed Long-Range Drones: Heron and Eitan

The Heron and Eitan drones are long-endurance unmanned systems developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.

Capable of flying for extended periods at medium altitude, they are used for surveillance, intelligence gathering and precision strike missions deep inside hostile territory.

Weapons Fired by Iran

Range of Iranian Missiles

Shahab-3 Ballistic Missiles

The Shahab-3 is a liquid-fuelled, road-mobile, medium-range ballistic missile derived from North Korea's Nodong-1.

It was Iran's first missile capable of striking all of Israel, forming the backbone of its long-range deterrent.

Emad Precision-Guided Ballistic Missiles

The Emad missile, unveiled in 2015, is Iran's first precision-guided ballistic missile, featuring terminal guidance that allows for far greater accuracy than earlier models.

Ghadr Medium-Range Missiles

The Ghadr is an improved variant of the Shahab-3, offering greater range, improved accuracy and enhanced mobility, enabling Iran to target much of the Middle East while complicating enemy interception efforts.

An attack was widely expected after US President Donald Trump ordered the biggest military deployment to the Middle East in years. But critical lawmakers have for days been asking why Trump has not addressed the US public or Congress to explain the need for war.