Hit Over 120 Hezbollah Targets "Within An Hour": Israel Army

The IAF (air force) conducted an extensive aerial operation and struck over 120 terror targets in southern Lebanon within an hour, the Israel military said.

Read Time: 1 min
Israel army said the targets belonged to the Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces.
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said it struck more than 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon within a 60-minute period as part of extensive strikes on Monday.

"The IAF (air force) conducted an extensive aerial operation and struck over 120 terror targets in southern Lebanon within an hour," the military said in a statement, adding the targets belonged to the group's elite Radwan forces and other units.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com

West Asia Conflict, Israel, Hezbollah
