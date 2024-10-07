Video: People Run For Cover After Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Israel

Air raid sirens echoed across central Israel including Tel Aviv after surface-to-surface missiles were fired from Yemen on Israel on the first anniversary of deadly attacks in Israel where over 1,200 people were killed. Israel did not mention who fired the missile, but Iran-backed Houthis - A Shia militant group in Yemen - have over the past year attacked Israel several times in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Several events were organised across Israel to remember those who died in the attacks carried out by Hamas. Videos show people hiding for cover as air raid sirens went off. Several journalists lying on the ground when missile warnings were issued.

In another video, people in a mall were running for safety after the aerial missile attack, which Israel said was intercepted by the air force.

#WATCH | Israel: Visuals from Tel Aviv; siren sound goes off amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/rGoXDntZC8 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

The Israel Defence Force shared a picture of people seeking shelter from rockets at an event which was organised to remember the victims of the October 7 attacks.

The IDF also shared a map of locations where sirens went off. Almost every location in central Israel was under threat after the missile attack.

🚨Sirens sounding all over central Israel as a result of a missile from Yemen🚨 pic.twitter.com/suvOJmzNta — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2024

On October 7, 2023, Hamas - a militant group which controlled Gaza - crossed over into Israel and launched 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood', a deadly terror attack, that killed over 1,200 people across the country. Israel was caught off-guard. Hamas operatives fired over 5,000 rockets, they came through paragliders, broke the Gaza wall and went on a killing spree.

Militants abducted 251 hostages, 97 of whom are still captive in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military has said are dead.

At least 41,870 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The UN has acknowledged these figures as reliable.

The Israeli military said Sunday it deployed more troops to defend southern communities and areas bordering Gaza, ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Inside Gaza, the military said three divisions were working to "dismantle terrorist infrastructure and degrade Hamas's capabilities".