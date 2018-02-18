Iranian President Rouhani Pledges To Stick To Nuclear Deal Commitments

"We will adhere to our commitments made," Rouhani said at an event in New Delhi.
"After signing a contract, haggling with it is ridiculous."
Under the agreement signed with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of many sanctions.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement.
Comments
Rouhani arrived in India on a three-day visit part of efforts to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in economic development.
© Thomson Reuters 2018