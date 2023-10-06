Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize: 5 Facts About Her

Narges Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, along with five convictions.

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, has been honoured with the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Mohammadi was bestowed with the honour "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all." The prestigious award will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the death anniversary of its founder, Alfred Nobel.

Hailing Mohammadi as a "freedom fighter," the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, started her speech by invoking the Farsi words for "woman, life, freedom” - a slogan frequently heard during protests against the Iranian government.

Five facts about Narges Mohammadi: