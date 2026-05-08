US Military Strikes Iran's Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas: Report

The US military on Thursday carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, a Fox News reporter said in a post on X, citing a senior US official.

The official said the strikes do not mean a restarting of the war or an end to the ceasefire announced on April 7, according to the post.

The strikes took place as the US awaited Iran's response to a US proposal that would halt fighting between the two countries but leave the most contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear program, unresolved for now.

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