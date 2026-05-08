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US Military Strikes Iran's Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas: Report

The US military on Thursday carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, a Fox News reporter said in a post on X, citing a senior US official.

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US Military Strikes Iran's Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas: Report

The US military on Thursday carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, a Fox News reporter said in a post on X, citing a senior US  official.

The official said the strikes do not mean a restarting of the war or an end to the ceasefire announced on April 7, according to the post.

The strikes took place as the US awaited Iran's response to a US proposal that would halt fighting between the two countries but leave the most contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear program, unresolved for now.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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