How China Is Killing Oil Chokepoints While Trump And Iran Clash Over Hormuz

While the world fixates on the Strait of Hormuz, China is working to make the entire conversation obsolete.

Each flare up in US Iran tensions sends oil markets into overdrive, with prices swinging and supply fears dominating global narratives. But Beijing is not playing that game. It is building an alternative system designed to sidestep the very risks others are pricing in.

At the centre of this effort is State Grid Corporation of China, a sprawling network that already covers more than 80 percent of the country and powers over a billion people. Alongside China Southern Power Grid, it is constructing what increasingly looks like a long term energy power play. A nationwide supergrid meant to reduce reliance on imported oil and the fragile sea lanes that carry it. LIVE UPDATES

The blueprint is expansive. Ultra high voltage transmission lines are being rolled out at speed, linking inland regions rich in coal, wind and solar to the industrial coastline where demand is concentrated. The aim is to electrify more of the economy, move power efficiently across vast distances, and reduce exposure to external shocks.

One Vietnam based crypto firm tracking the transition described the shift in direct terms. "China is building a real supergrid. West to East power flow, wind and solar from remote regions to coastal factories. That is not theory, it is already happening. Ultra high voltage lines move power across the country, and the scale is massive."

It estimates around 4 trillion yuan, or roughly 574 billion dollars, will be spent between 2026 and 2030. "Oil chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz become less critical. War just speeds it up."

What China Is Doing

Building UHV "highways" to ship power thousands of km inside China.

Sending west/north wind & solar to east coast factories and cities.

Funding it with huge, state-backed bond issuance and cheap borrowing.

Front-loading trillions of yuan in grid capex for EVs, AI and industry.

Making Strait of Hormuz-style oil chokepoints less critical over time.

The funding signals intent. China's grid operators have sharply increased bond issuance, raising tens of billions of dollars in domestic markets. State Grid alone has accelerated borrowing in 2025 as project pipelines expand, directing capital into transmission infrastructure at scale.

These are not conventional utilities chasing short term returns. With state backing, they can take on long horizon projects and absorb slower payback periods. That allows Beijing to prioritise capacity, resilience and control over immediate profitability.

A stronger grid can absorb more renewable energy, support rising electricity demand from industry and technology, and steadily reduce dependence on imported fuels.