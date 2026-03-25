Raids To Occupation: How US Boots On Ground In Iran Could Play Out

Iran has rejected the United States' proposal to end the war and said that it will "end the war" on its own terms. Now, US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are coming to the Middle East in days, and with thousands of Marines already heading to the region, four scenarios could be on the table.

Rapid Hormuz Reopening Raid

In the first scenario, US Marines launch a swift operation to seize key coastal positions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The mission remains strictly limited to clearing mines, with no broader push inland. This option would be triggered if Iran rejects a ceasefire and resumes strikes, forcing a narrow but urgent intervention. The risks involve US forces facing missile swarms while global markets brace for a sharp oil price spike.

Nuclear Facilities Seizure

Another possibility involves US special forces moving to occupy the nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Arak. Their goal would be to dismantle enrichment cascades on-site, preventing any nuclear escalation. This operation would come only after Islamabad-mediated talks fully collapse, leaving Washington to act. But once on the ground, US troops could quickly become targets for IRGC proxy attacks and other asymmetric strikes.

Regime-Change Support Mission

A third scenario envisions US forces moving to secure the outskirts of Tehran, creating space for opposition groups to operate. What begins as a perimeter mission could expand into direct combat against hardline forces. This path would be activated if the US rejects Iran's counter-demands. US forces risk being pulled into an 'urban quagmire', igniting a regional backlash with unpredictable fallout.

Full Gulf Security Umbrella

The most expansive scenario places large US forces inside Iran, establishing permanent bases designed to guarantee the free flow of oil indefinitely. It would only be triggered by a total collapse of diplomacy combined with attacks on US bases, leaving Washington to impose long-term security by force. The consequences could be immense, risking a decade-long occupation that would drain American resources and reshape the regional balance.

Iran's attacks on regional energy infrastructure along with its restrictions on the strait have sent oil prices skyrocketing and sparked fears of a global energy crisis, in turn putting pressure on the US to find a way to end the chokehold and calm markets.

Iran's death count has passed 1,500, its health ministry has said. Israel says 20 people have died in the war, including two soldiers in Lebanon. At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.

