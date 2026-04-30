Trump Says US Reviewing Possible Reduction Of Its Troops In Germany

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration was reviewing the possible reduction of U.S. troops in Germany, adding that a decision would be made shortly.

"The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's statement follows his criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday over the war ‌in Iran, a day after Merz said the Iranians were humiliating the United States ​in talks to end it.

Trump's administration has also repeatedly engaged in scathing criticism of many of the NATO members for not assisting in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, including berating some for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

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