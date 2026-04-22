After Germany, Trump Says US Considering Reducing Troops In Italy, Spain

President Donald Trump said Thursday he may pull US troops from Italy and Spain due to their opposition to the Iran war, a day after proposing a similar reduction in Germany.

"Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn't I?" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would consider reducing American troop numbers in Spain and Italy too.

"Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible."

Trump said on Wednesday that Washington was "studying and reviewing the possible reduction" of US troops in Germany, saying he would decide in a "short period of time."

As of December 31, 2025, there were 12,662 active-duty US troops in Italy and 3,814 in Spain. In Germany there were 36,436.

The US leader has been bitterly critical of NATO allies for failing to help with the US-Israeli operation against Iran or with keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for oil tanker traffic.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lacks "courage" on Iran, Trump told Italian daily Corriere della Sera earlier this month, in a surprising attack on a formerly close right-wing ally.

Last week, a report said that the United States was considering trying to suspend Spain from NATO over its refusal to support military operations against Iran.

Trump has also lambasted Madrid for failing to increase defense spending.

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