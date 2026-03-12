Iranian Drones Strike Kuwait International Airport, No Casualties

Kuwait's international airport was hit by several drones on Thursday morning, leading to material damage, according to the country's civil aviation authority. Iran has taken aim at US assets and civilian infrastructure around the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks that sparked the conflict engulfing the wider region.

No injuries were reported in the attack, the authority said in a statement.

"The civil aviation announces that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, resulting only in material damage," the statement read.

The airport had commercial traffic earlier due to the war with Iran, and the country's airspace has been closed.

The attack on Kuwait's airport came shortly after Iran launched a new wave of retaliatory attacks on energy supplies in the region. Earlier, Kuwait's defence ministry said an Iranian drone smashed into a residential building, wounding two people.

In neighbouring Bahrain as well, an Iranian attack sparked a major fire on Muharraq Island, home to the country's international airport. Dubai also reported a drone attack and fallen debris in two locations during Iran's Gulf campaign in the Middle East war.

The UAE said it had activated air defences twice to protect Dubai from attacks, and firefighters extinguished a blaze at a tower in Dubai Creek Harbour after a drone hit.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks since the Middle East war began, with 24 people killed in the region including seven US service members and 11 civilians.

