Iran Summons Pak Envoy After Suicide Bombing Kills 27 Near Its Border

A suicide bombing killed 27 of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards near the border earlier this week. The terror group Jaish al Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.

World | | Updated: February 17, 2019 15:49 IST
Iran Revolutionary Guards chief had said Pakistan will pay "a huge price" for the attack.


Dubai: 

Iran has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest about a suicide bombing that killed 27 of its elite Revolutionary Guards near the border earlier this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The terror group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday.

Iran says terror groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighboring country to crack down on them.

 

