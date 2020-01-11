Ukrainian Boeing Plane Shot Down Due To 'Human Error', Says Iran

A Ukrainian airliner crashed outside Tehran killing all 176 people on board. (File)

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday.

The responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter said: "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster."

Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied.