Video: Man Yells <i>"Side Ho Jaa"</i> As Missile Falls From Sky In Qatar, Blows Up

You look up at the sky and see a missile plummeting towards you, unsure where it will land or how many lives it will claim.

This is the situation residents of Barwa City in the Qatari capital of Doha found themselves in after Iran launched a missile that hit their area on Saturday.

A video, which has not been independently verified by NDTV, shows a man, who appears to be from the Indian subcontinent, watching the missile and then telling those around him: "Side pe ho jao, bhaago (Move aside, run)". As he walks at a leisurely pace, a horde of people can be seen running towards him, screaming.

Just then, a loud explosion is heard as the missile hits the ground - not too far from where the man is filming - and flames leap into the sky. "Oh my god," he says as black smoke begins to plume.

Qatar, home to the region's largest US military base, Al Udeid, saw several missiles being fired at it by Iran on Saturday. The attacks followed Israel and the US' strikes on Iran, which began in the morning. Live Updates

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that, thanks to the high level of readiness, security vigilance, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory," the ministry said in a statement.

The Al Udeid Air Base is home to elements of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and also hosts combat aircraft as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing.

While Qatar is one of several countries attacked by Iran, its inclusion was surprising given its close ties with Tehran. The country was also targeted by the Iranian regime last year, following the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran, which had also seen US involvement.

'Cast Off The Yoke'

Confirming the Israeli strikes on Iran, dubbed Operation Lion's Roar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran had invested enormous resources to "develop atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles intended, to erase Israel from the map of the world".

Claiming that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, Netanyahu said, the strikes, in conjunction with the United States, were aimed at "allowing the brave Iranian people to cast off the yoke of the murderous regime" led by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"This is your opportunity to establish a new and free Iran. Take your destiny into your own hands. Hold your head high, look to the skies, our forces are there, the pilots of the free world, all coming to your aid. Help has arrived. And I believe the day is not far when Israel and a free Iran will join hands for the sake of security and peace, for the sake of progress and prosperity," he said.

Iran's foreign ministry said the country "will not hesitate" in its response. In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: "The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault."