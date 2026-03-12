Iranian Drone Hits Building Near Dubai Creek Harbour, No Injuries Reported

An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.

State broadcaster IRIB said that a "precision-guided drone" had hit a tower in Dubai.

Civil Defence teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/CDQwp4JmwD — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026

Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/0WTqLurwPX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026

Dubai's media office posted on X that authorities were responding to "an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour."

