Iranian Drone Hits Building Near Dubai Creek Harbour, No Injuries Reported

Dubai's media office posted on X that authorities were responding to "an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour."

State broadcaster IRIB said that a "precision-guided drone" had hit a tower in Dubai.
  • An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, according to Iranian state media
  • State broadcaster IRIB reported a precision-guided drone hit a tower in Dubai
  • Dubai media office confirmed authorities responded to a drone incident near Creek Harbour
An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, Iranian state media reported on Thursday. 

State broadcaster IRIB said that a "precision-guided drone" had hit a tower in Dubai.

Dubai's media office posted on X that authorities were responding to "an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour."

