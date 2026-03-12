Iranian Drone Hits Building Near Dubai Creek Harbour, No Injuries Reported

- An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, according to Iranian state media
- State broadcaster IRIB reported a precision-guided drone hit a tower in Dubai
- Dubai media office confirmed authorities responded to a drone incident near Creek Harbour
An Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.
State broadcaster IRIB said that a "precision-guided drone" had hit a tower in Dubai.
Civil Defence teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/CDQwp4JmwD— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026
Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/0WTqLurwPX— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026
Dubai's media office posted on X that authorities were responding to "an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour."
