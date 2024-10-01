Iran Guards Say Attack On Israel Response To Killing Of Hezbollah Chief, Hamas Leader

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on Tuesday was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.

"In response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement reported by the Fars news agency.

