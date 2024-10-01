Advertisement

Iran Guards Say Attack On Israel Response To Killing Of Hezbollah Chief, Hamas Leader

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Guards Say Attack On Israel Response To Killing Of Hezbollah Chief, Hamas Leader

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on Tuesday was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.

"In response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement reported by the Fars news agency.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Revolutionary Guards, Israel
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
As Iran Fires Over 100 Rockets At Israel, Indian Embassy Issues Advisory
Iran Guards Say Attack On Israel Response To Killing Of Hezbollah Chief, Hamas Leader
Video: Israel's Air Defence System In Action To Intercept Iranian Missiles
Next Article
Video: Israel's Air Defence System In Action To Intercept Iranian Missiles
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com