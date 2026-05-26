Iran Claims It Shot Down US' MQ-9 Drone Amid Peace Talks

Iran has claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone and fired at a fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iranian forces "fired upon an RQ-4 drone and an intruding F-35 fighter jet", according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The statement quoted in the report did not specify when the incidents took place.

However, the Guards said it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the US.

The incident comes after the United States military said it attacked rocket-launch sites in a "defensive" action, as fears rise over the fragile ceasefire.