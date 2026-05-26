Iran Claims It Shot Down US' MQ-9 Drone Amid Peace Talks

- Iran's IRGC claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone
- The IRGC reported firing at an F-35 fighter jet entering airspace
- Forces said they also fired upon an RQ-4 drone
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Tehran:
Iran has claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone and fired at a fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iranian forces "fired upon an RQ-4 drone and an intruding F-35 fighter jet", according to a report by Al Jazeera.
The statement quoted in the report did not specify when the incidents took place.
However, the Guards said it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the US.
The incident comes after the United States military said it attacked rocket-launch sites in a "defensive" action, as fears rise over the fragile ceasefire.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world