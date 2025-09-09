Apple 'Awe Dropping Event' 2025: When And Where To Watch Live, What To Expect

Apple 'Awe Dropping Event' 2025: The latest Apple launch event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (September 9), with the company expected to unveil a range of new products. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the event with a logo styled like a thermal camera image. He dubbed the launch as an 'Awe Dropping Event'. The California-based company has remained secretive so far regarding the launch, but as usual, leaks and rumours have a lot to say about the upcoming designs. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series will debut at this highly anticipated event.

When And Where To Watch 'Awe Dropping Event'

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST (India)

Where to Watch: Apple's official website, Apple TV app, and Apple's official YouTube channel

Location: Held at Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino

Duration: As per the previous launch events, the duration is expected to range between 1 and 2 hours

Time Of Launch Across The World

The United States: 10 am (PDT), 11 am (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 pm (EDT)

Canada: 10 am (PDT), 11 am (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 pm (EDT), 2 pm (ADT)

The United Kingdom: 6 pm (BST)

Singapore and China: September 10 at 1 am (CST)

Japan: September 10 at 2 am (JST)

Australia: September 10 at 1 am (AWST), 2:30 am (ACST), 3 am (AEST)

New Zealand: September 10 at 5 am (NZST)

What to expect At The 'Awe Dropping Event'

According to Bloomberg, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.

Apple is likely to launch a redesigned iPhone for the first time in five years; however, the details are still speculative. The iPhone Air could signal a fresh artistic direction for the brand, taking inspiration from its highly successful MacBook Air and iPad Air.

According to the rumours, iPhone 17, the basic design, will see some iterative updates, as in previous years. However, its screen is expected to be the biggest change, which might get bigger from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches - the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might see some major design changes, with the company expected to add a rectangular camera bump, similar to that on the Google Pixel 10, with a triangle of three cameras. Both front and rear cameras might see some improvements. Some reports even mentioned that one of those cameras might have a new 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto zoom lens. The thermal camera image-styled logo fanned the speculations that a thermal camera or a vapour-chamber cooling upgrade was coming to the device.

The models are rumoured to be in five colours: Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue and Orange.

Summary Of The iPhone 17 Series (All Speculations)

iPhone 17: Standard model with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display

iPhone 17 Pro: Sleek new design with horizontal camera bar, lighter aluminium build

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Larger battery (5,500mAh), rectangular camera module

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-slim design (5.5mm thick), 6.6-inch display, single rear camera

Other Possible Launches At 'Awe Dropping Event'

The company may also launch Apple Watch Series 11 with steady refinements and upgrades. It is likely to boast improved health monitoring features and better battery life.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might come with faster charging, satellite support, 5G connectivity and a larger screen.

There are reports of AirPods Pro 3 launch with new design, improved specs and active noise cancellation.

Rumours suggest that there might also be plenty of updates for Apple Intelligence.

When To Order iPhone 17

As per previous trends, the pre-orders are expected to start on September 12, with the iPhone 17 series being available for purchase on September 19.