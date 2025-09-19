"Even At Rs 2 Lakh, I'd Buy It": iPhone 17 Fever Grips Indian Shoppers

Apple's latest iPhone 17 series officially launched in India today, drawing massive crowds and long queues outside flagship stores, especially in Delhi. At the Apple Saket outlet, hundreds of enthusiastic customers began lining up well before sunrise, with some arriving as early as midnight.

Videos circulating on social media show fans sitting outside the store through the night, waiting to be among the first to purchase the new model. The gates opened at 8 AM, prompting cheers and excitement from the waiting crowd.

One buyer, speaking to PTI, claimed he had waited in line for over 22 hours. He shared that he particularly liked the new orange colour and said he would have still bought it even if it was priced at Rs 2 lakh, citing Apple's quality and innovation. "I buy a new iPhone every year," he added, revealing that he purchased three iPhone 17 units this time.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A customer, Aman Chouhan, says, "I have purchased iPhone 17PRO Max, one is 256GB and the other is 1TB. I was waiting in line since 12 midnight and now I have got it. It has new features. The orange colour is new..." https://t.co/NnweXyMyKN pic.twitter.com/LS3ns7rHxi — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

The excitement around the iPhone 17 launch led to brief moments of chaos due to the crowd surge. However, the mood remained festive as Apple loyalists celebrated the arrival of the much-anticipated device.

Standing In A Long Queue Is An 'Experience'

"Standing in a long queue is an experience in itself," said one iPhone buyer, reflecting on the excitement of purchasing the newly launched device.

He added, "The features and tech were always there, but the real highlight is the experience. We've seen people lining up in the US for iPhones-now we're living that same moment here in India."

Speaking about the high price, he remarked, "Yes, it's expensive. But if it inspires you to work harder and earn more, and the overall experience brings you happiness, then it's worth it."