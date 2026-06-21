Pics: Texas To Times Square, Yoga Day Sees Huge Participation Across US

From Texas parks and New York's Times Square to state legislatures and governors' offices, International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the United States this weekend, reflecting the growing mainstream acceptance of a practice that originated in India and has evolved into a nationwide wellness movement.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," focused on preventive healthcare, active living and mental well-being.

More than a decade after the United Nations designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the observance is now marked across the United States in parks, universities, community centres, public squares and government institutions. Yoga is practiced by tens of millions of Americans and has become one of the most visible examples of India's cultural influence in the country.

One of the largest celebrations on Saturday took place in Sugar Land, Texas, where Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined Mayor Carol McCutcheon at Brazos River Park for an event organised by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Yuva. The gathering brought together residents, elected officials and yoga enthusiasts for outdoor yoga sessions and wellness activities.

Manjunath spoke about yoga's role in promoting "holistic health, well-being, and harmony."

In New York, the Consulate General of India organised a yoga session in Central Park ahead of the main observance. Describing it as "an evening of vibrant energy," the Consulate said the event celebrated wellness in the heart of New York City.

Thousands of participants are expected to take part in the annual Solstice in Times Square programme, continuing a tradition that transforms one of the world's busiest commercial districts into an open-air yoga studio every June.

In Washington, D.C., the Embassy of India led one of the country's largest International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial, on Friday. Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered against the backdrop of the National Mall for a mass yoga session highlighting the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

The event drew diplomats, lawmakers, community leaders, yoga practitioners and members of the Indian American community, underscoring yoga's growing appeal across the United States.

This year's celebrations were also accompanied by increasing recognition from American lawmakers and public officials. In New York, the State Senate adopted Resolution J1895, sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer, memorialising Governor Kathy Hochul to proclaim June 21, 2026, as Yoga Day in New York State. The resolution cited yoga's roots in ancient India, its widespread practice among Americans and its benefits for wellness, stress reduction and healthy living.

A Yoga Day resolution was introduced in New York State Assembly. The legislative recognition marked one of the most significant official endorsements of Yoga Day by a state government this year.

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer issued an official proclamation recognising June 21 as International Day of Yoga and encouraged residents to explore the practice as part of a healthy lifestyle.

In California, the city of Redlands proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga, while several other municipalities issued citations and recognitions in conjunction with local celebrations.

On the West Coast, celebrations were held at Crissy Field in San Francisco overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, while Indian diplomatic missions and community organisations organised events across Los Angeles, Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest. Community yoga sessions were also reported in Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Denver, Detroit, Boston and on university campuses across the country.

Among the more distinctive celebrations was a devotional Yoga Day programme organised by A Lotus in the Mud magazine at the Vedic Heritage Hanuman Temple in Hempstead, New York. More than 200 participants attended the event, which combined meditation, music, dance and a panel discussion on "Devotion as a Superhighway to Spiritual Evolution."

The programme featured Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned oncologist Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori as chief guest. Organisers said the event sought to highlight yoga's spiritual dimensions alongside its physical and mental health benefits.

The expansion of Yoga Day celebrations across the United States illustrates how the observance has evolved from an annual diplomatic initiative into a broad-based public wellness movement. What began as a United Nations resolution proposed by India in 2014 is now marked in state legislatures, governors' offices, city halls, public parks and community centres across America.

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