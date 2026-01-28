IndiGo Flights To Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, Baku Now Cancelled Till Feb 11

IndiGo on Tuesday extended the cancellation of flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent till February 11 due to the prevailing situation in Iran.

Earlier, flights to these cities were cancelled till January 28.

The airline said that taking into account the developments around Iran, it has made additional adjustments to the schedule of some flights.

Flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) have been cancelled till February 11, according to a post by IndiGo on X.

For these destinations, the airline flies over the Iranian airspace and due to the current situation, it is avoiding the region.

Generally, the duration of flights from India to these cities is in the range of six to seven hours. The airline operates flights with its A320neo aircraft on these routes that do not have the range and fuel-holding capacity to operate on longer alternative routes. Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States, and there are apprehensions that the situation could result in a military conflict.

